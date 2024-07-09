Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mont-Royal Avenue speed bumps create confusion for Montreal road users

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Montreal installs speed bumps for cyclists to address pedestrians’ concerns'
City of Montreal installs speed bumps for cyclists to address pedestrians’ concerns
Some confusion is rolling in on a popular street in the Plateau which prioritizes pedestrians during the summer months. New speed bumps to slow down cyclists have been installed on Mont-Royal Avenue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

They’re designed to slow down cyclists and harmonize road sharing between people who walk the street and those who ride.

Speed bumps have been installed on Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau to force cyclists to hit the brakes on this bustling commercial road.

“We still have an issue with some cyclists going too fast on the avenue,”  Marianne Giguère, a Montreal city councillor who oversees the initiative, told Global News.

The speed bumps were installed earlier this week as part of a pilot project that’s modelled after the cycling-calming measure that was installed on Wellington Street in Verdun.

No motorized scooters are allowed and pedestrians have priority.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

But some people say while the speed bumps are a good initiative, designated bike lanes with painted lines should have been added to avoid potential collisions between pedestrians and cyclists.

Story continues below advertisement

“Can we stay on our bike? Should we move on the side of our bikes? It’s not exactly clear,” Alex Emond, a cyclist, told Global News.

“As a pedestrian are we allowed to be in the street or is it primarily for cyclists?” Lauren Jensen, a pedestrian visiting from California, told Global News.

But Giguère says a reserved lane for cyclists wouldn’t work because Mont-Royal Avenue isn’t wide enough and she doubts neither cyclists nor pedestrians would respect the lanes.

Trending Now

“Obviously pedestrians would end up in that bike lane and cyclists would get out of that bike lane,” she said.

At least one business owner Global News spoke to supports the speed bumps, saying they will force cyclists to potentially stop and visit.

“Yeah, it helps,” Alejandro Velazquez, manager at Twisted Burger, told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Cycling in Montreal: McGill study reveals 10 most dangerous intersections'
Cycling in Montreal: McGill study reveals 10 most dangerous intersections
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices