Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ticketmaster notifies Canadian customers of May data breach

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 10:39 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Ticketmaster notifies Canadian customers of data breach from May'
Business Matters: Ticketmaster notifies Canadian customers of data breach from May
WATCH: Ticketmaster notifies Canadian customers of data breach from May
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ticketmaster has finally notified its users who may have been impacted by a data breach — one month after Global News first reported that the personal information of Canadian customers was likely stolen.

In an email to its customers on Monday, Ticketmaster said that their personal information may have been obtained by an unauthorized third party from a cloud database that was hosted by a separate third-party data services provider.

The security incident took place between April 2 and May 18, Ticketmaster said.

“On May 23, 2024, we determined that some of your personal information may have been affected by the incident,” the email said.

Click to play video: 'Ticketmaster hacked: Canadians’ data likely among leaked information'
Ticketmaster hacked: Canadians’ data likely among leaked information

Based on its investigation, Ticketmaster said that the personal information of some customers who bought tickets to events in North America was compromised.

Story continues below advertisement

This may include users’ names, email, phone number and credit or debit card details, but user accounts were not affected.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are fully committed to protecting your information, and deeply regret that this incident occurred,” the email said.

Click to play video: 'Ticketmaster breach: Data of 560 million customers stolen, hackers claim'
Ticketmaster breach: Data of 560 million customers stolen, hackers claim

This is the first public acknowledgement by Ticketmaster of the massive hack impacting more than half a billion people in different countries.

Infamous hacking group ShinyHunters claimed in May that it stole 1.3 terabytes of data containing the personal information of 560 million Ticketmaster customers.

According to an alleged sample of the data, which a whistleblower shared with Global News, there were at least 527 Canadian home addresses included in the leak.

Trending Now

A preliminary analysis of the location data in 12 files containing spreadsheets suggested that the vast majority of the data breached was from customers in the United States. Canadians were the second-largest demographic group, followed by Mexicans. A small amount of data originated from Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ticketmaster breach: Hackers reportedly demand $500K ransom for stolen customer data'
Ticketmaster breach: Hackers reportedly demand $500K ransom for stolen customer data

Ticketmaster said it has been investigating the security incident with the assistance of outside experts.

“We have also contacted and are cooperating with U.S. federal law enforcement authorities, and this notice has not been delayed due to law enforcement investigation,” it said in its email.

Since the breach, Ticketmaster said it has rotated passwords for all accounts associated with the affected cloud database, reviewed access permissions and increased alerting mechanisms.

The event site is also offering relevant customers a free 12-month credit or identity monitoring service through TransUnion of Canada, Inc.

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices