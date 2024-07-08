Historic Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A historic home in Armstrong, B.C., that was built before the city itself was even wished into existence was largely destroyed by fire Monday morning.

The home at 2760 Wood Avenue has survived many changes since it was built in 1901. But Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Prevention Officer Martin McQuade said the fire resulted in irreversible damage.

“The house will be torn down,” McQuade said. “Between the water and smoke, there was significant damage to the home.”

All five residents who lived in home escaped the flames, with only one going to hospital with minor injuries, McQuade said. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Firefighters from Armstrong, Enderby and BX were at the scene to ensure the blaze did not spread.

“The front of the house… was fully involved on arrival and (fire) made its way into attic space on upper floor and transitioned through the house,” McQuade said.

McQuade said reports from neighbours indicate that the fire started on the outside of the home but an investigation will be launched to determine a definitive cause.