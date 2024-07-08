Remnants of Hurricane Beryl expected to hit Canada this week, flooding possible

Send this page to someone via email

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl are set to hit parts of Canada this week, bringing the threat of localized flooding for some.

Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds.

“After making landfall on the Gulf coast early Monday a.m., the remnants of the storm will start to interact with a trough of low pressure moving across the U.S. and ride the upper level wind flow towards the Great Lakes,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“By the time the remnants of Beryl reach the Great Lakes on Wednesday, it will have transitioned to a more typical low pressure system; however, the difference will be the tropical moisture it will transport across the border into Canada.”

Hull said there’s a concern for heavy rain stretching from southern Ontario, through southwestern Quebec and eventually into parts of the Maritimes — likely New Brunswick.

It’s still unclear which specific areas will see the heaviest rainfall, Hull noted.

“But there is the potential for anywhere between 25 mm to locally 50+ mm, which could lead to some localized flooding, especially in urban areas,” he said.

“There will be enough instability for the formation of thunderstorms too, which could also result in heavy downpours.”

In terms of timing, rain is expected to move into southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area Wednesday morning, into the afternoon.

Southwestern Quebec and Montreal will start to see the impacts Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, Hull said.

And by Thursday morning, heavy rain will be moving into New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Areas in western Newfoundland may also see heavy rain by the end of the week, Hull said.

View image in full screen Rainfall forecast. Global News

“The heavy rain should move out of the southern Ontario by Thursday and southwestern Quebec and the Maritimes by Friday,” Hull said.

Beryl strengthened and became a hurricane again late Sunday. The storm had weakened after leaving a path of deadly destruction through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.

The earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean on its way to Texas.

It has since weakened again to a tropical storm and is expected to become a tropical depression Tuesday, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

— With files from The Associated Press

Beryl becomes post-tropical as it moves into the Great Lakes and Eastern Canada but plenty of tropical moisture still available with heavy rain a concern beginning Wed. for Southern ON. Potential for 25-50+mm in some spots with poss. localized flooding – especially urban areas. pic.twitter.com/BxxqkyuveU — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 8, 2024