Weather

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl expected to hit Canada this week, flooding possible

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 2:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, heads toward Texas'
Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, heads toward Texas
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl are set to hit parts of Canada this week, bringing the threat of localized flooding for some.

Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane with a dangerous storm surge and strong winds.

“After making landfall on the Gulf coast early Monday a.m., the remnants of the storm will start to interact with a trough of low pressure moving across the U.S. and ride the upper level wind flow towards the Great Lakes,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“By the time the remnants of Beryl reach the Great Lakes on Wednesday, it will have transitioned to a more typical low pressure system; however, the difference will be the tropical moisture it will transport across the border into Canada.”

Hull said there’s a concern for heavy rain stretching from southern Ontario, through southwestern Quebec and eventually into parts of the Maritimes — likely New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl expected to hit Canada this week, flooding possible - image View image in full screen
Global News

It’s still unclear which specific areas will see the heaviest rainfall, Hull noted.

“But there is the potential for anywhere between 25 mm to locally 50+ mm, which could lead to some localized flooding, especially in urban areas,” he said.

More on Toronto

“There will be enough instability for the formation of thunderstorms too, which could also result in heavy downpours.”

In terms of timing, rain is expected to move into southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area Wednesday morning, into the afternoon.

Southwestern Quebec and Montreal will start to see the impacts Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, Hull said.

And by Thursday morning, heavy rain will be moving into New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

Areas in western Newfoundland may also see heavy rain by the end of the week, Hull said.

Rainfall forecast. View image in full screen
Rainfall forecast. Global News
Trending Now

“The heavy rain should move out of the southern Ontario by Thursday and southwestern Quebec and the Maritimes by Friday,” Hull said.

Beryl strengthened and became a hurricane again late Sunday. The storm had weakened after leaving a path of deadly destruction through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.

The earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean on its way to Texas.

It has since weakened again to a tropical storm and is expected to become a tropical depression Tuesday, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Associated Press

Clyde George, left, and his son Chris George board up their home ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Port O’Connor, Texas. View image in full screen
Clyde George, left, and his son Chris George board up their home ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Port O’Connor, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
