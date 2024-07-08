Menu

Share

Canada

Man’s body found in ‘makeshift shelter’ in Montreal, police on scene

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal mayor promises more affordable housing, critics have doubts'
Montreal mayor promises more affordable housing, critics have doubts
RELATED - Montreal's mayor Valérie Plante made promises on Tuesday to build tens of thousands of new affordable housing units within the next decade. But it's unclear how much it would all cost and who would pay for it. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, social housing advocates and private developers are skeptical – May 28, 2024
The body of a man was found in what authorities describe as a “makeshift shelter” Monday morning in the Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says several 911 calls came in around 10:15 a.m. from the intersection of Léo-Pariseau et Jeanne-Mance streets.

The man’s body was found between two buildings. His death was confirmed at the scene, according to Dubuc.

The man has not been identified, but Dubuc said police believe he about 40 years old.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known. In an update, Dubuc said it appears the man’s body had been there for awhile, which is part of the reason police don’t know if there were any signs of violence.

Police believe the man may have lived in a small alleyway between the buildings, saying it was fairly well set up.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators and forensic technicians remained at the scene in the early afternoon.

Police were speaking to people at a nearby office building and a small homeless encampment as part of the investigation.

with files from Global’s Dan Spector

