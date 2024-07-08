Fire causes significant damage to 2 southeast Edmonton homes

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported but two houses sustained significant damage when a fire broke out in southeast Edmonton overnight.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a blaze in the area of 41st Street and 37th Avenue just before midnight.

When crews arrived, they could see flames coming out of two homes and more firefighters were called to the scene.

Everyone inside both homes made it out safely. One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene as a precaution.

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a blaze in the area of 41st Street and 37th Avenue just before midnight on July 7, 2024. Global News

The fire was brought under control shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

EFRS did not say how investigators believe the fire may have started.