Federal board finds longshore foremen union bargaining in bad faith

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) has found the union that represents longshore foremen, who were threatening a strike, to be in contravention of the Canada Labour Code.

The board said it found that ILWU Local 514’s failed to bargain in good faith when it conducted its strike vote.

“The CIRB found the union failed to bargain in good faith when it conducted a strike vote amongst employees of only one member employer of the (BC Maritime Employers Association) and issued a strike notice based on that strike vote,” the BC Maritime Employers Association said in a release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Accordingly, the CIRB directed the union to rescind the strike notice of July 5, 2024 and advise members that it is rescinded.”

As a result of the CIRB decision, the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) has rescinded the industry-wide lockout notice, which would have shut down ports up and down the west coast of B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

“The BCMEA is disappointed that these steps needed to be taken to ensure the stability of Canada’s West Coast ports, but is pleased with the outcome of the Board’s decision,” it said in the release.

Another hearing is scheduled for on Aug. 6, 7, 8, and 9.

Regular cargo and passenger operations at British Columbia’s ports continue uninterrupted.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union said in a statement last month that 99 per cent of the nearly 600 longshore foremen who voted were against a “final offer” from the employer’s association.

Local 514 president Frank Morena said at the time that DP World Canada told them in December it would unilaterally introduce some automation at its rail intermodal yard at the Centerm port in Vancouver.

The union said there were other unresolved issues as well, such as improvements to retirement benefits and certain allowances.

More to come…