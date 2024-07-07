Family seeks answers after Edmonton man shot during police confrontation

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends of an Edmonton man killed last week during a confrontation with police are looking for answers about what led to his death.

The family of Mathios (Matthew) Arkangelo, 28, held a vigil Saturday at the very spot where he was shot last weekend while Edmonton police responded to a vehicle rollover in the Fraser area.

Gaetano Dumo, Arkangelo’s uncle, said his nephew was a father, brother and uncle to many.

“We are standing together as a family and as a community to show the world that Mathios is truly loved and we miss him dearly,” he told Global News.

Mathios (Matthew) Arkangelo, 28, died on Saturday, June 29, 2024, after he was shot by Edmonton police while they responded to a vehicle rollover in the Fraser area.

The Edmonton Police Service was responding to a report of an impaired driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover on June 29 near 153rd Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

At the time, witnesses told police the vehicle’s driver fled the scene on foot.

“A confrontation then took place, and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man,” EPS said in a news release issued on June 30.

Police said the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

“I miss you,” said Anna Odo, Akrangelo’s mother. “I miss you.”

Anna Odo, Mathios Akrangelo's mother, sits in front of a vigil set up in Fraser for the 28-year-old Edmonton man shot by police during a confrontation on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Security camera footage from June 29 appears to show Arkangelo showing something in his hand to a police officer.

He then holds both arms out to his sides as the officer appears to point something at him.

The video stops and starts again roughly three minutes later when Arkangelo is seen lying on the ground surrounded by more officers.

Global News has not been able to obtain video footage showing what may have happened during those three minutes.

His family wants to know how Arkangelo ended up dead.

“Explain to me why,” Odo said. “I just want an answer.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which looks into allegations of police misconduct and incidents causing serious injury or death, has been directed to investigate the shooting.

Edmonton police said they cannot provide additional information due to the ASIRT probe.

Edmonton police were responding to a report of an impaired driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday, June 29, 2024, near 153rd Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.