Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man fleeing car wreck fatally shot by police, ASIRT investigation underway

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Fraser neighbourhood on Saturday, June 29, 2024. View image in full screen
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Fraser neighbourhood on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 28-year-old Edmonton man was killed Saturday night after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer during a confrontation in the city’s northeast.

A single-vehicle rollover was reported around 9:24 p.m. in the Fraser neighbourhood near 153rd Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive. Police believe the collision involved an impaired driver.

“It was reported to police by witnesses that the male driver of the vehicle had fled the collision scene on foot,” the Edmonton police said in a news release Sunday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“A confrontation then took place, and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man.”

Edmonton police said the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

There were no other reported injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which looks into allegations of police misconduct and incidents causing serious injury or death, has been directed to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police said they cannot provide additional information due to the ASIRT probe.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died after being shot by police on Saturday. View image in full screen
A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died after being shot by police on Saturday. Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices