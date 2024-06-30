Man fleeing car wreck fatally shot by police, ASIRT investigation underway

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Edmonton man was killed Saturday night after he was shot by an Edmonton police officer during a confrontation in the city’s northeast.

A single-vehicle rollover was reported around 9:24 p.m. in the Fraser neighbourhood near 153rd Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive. Police believe the collision involved an impaired driver.

“It was reported to police by witnesses that the male driver of the vehicle had fled the collision scene on foot,” the Edmonton police said in a news release Sunday.

“A confrontation then took place, and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man.”

Edmonton police said the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

There were no other reported injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which looks into allegations of police misconduct and incidents causing serious injury or death, has been directed to investigate.

Edmonton police said they cannot provide additional information due to the ASIRT probe.