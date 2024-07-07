5-year-old killed in multi-vehicle collision in Grande Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old boy was killed and multiple people were injured Saturday afternoon in a multi-vehicle collision in Grande Prairie, Alta., according to local police.

Grande Prairie RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 43 at the intersection of Highway 43X at 2:51 p.m.

Mounties said emergency crews tended to the occupants of five vehicles that had collided, with multiple people injured.

“Although still under investigation, initial reports indicate that a Ford F350 pickup truck was driving east on Highway 43 when it approached the intersection of Highway 43X and ran into vehicles stopped for a red light, including two pickups, an SUV and a semi,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told Global News the truck was heading toward Range Road 71. Vehicles were waiting “at the dip to turn onto Highway 43X.”

He also confirmed that a five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., a hamlet 10 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was a passenger in a black Dodge pickup truck waiting at the intersection, Savinkoff said.

Meanwhile, multiple people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The exact number and condition of each person is as yet unknown.

RCMP were at the scene for nearly 12 hours investigating the cause of the collision.

“RCMP express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” police said.

Grande Prairie is 458 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.