National

Canada

2 people dead, several others injured after two vehicle collision outside Battleford

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 5:38 pm
1 min read
Battlefords RCMP charged four people with impaired driving over the weekend.
On July 5, 2024 around 3:15 p.m., Battlefords RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway #4, about seven kilometers south of Battleford. File / Global News
One adult and one six-month-old child from Red Pheasant First Nation died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday. There were also several other people injured as a result of the collision.

Around 3:15 on July 5, RCMP officers along with local fire, EMS and STARS were called to the scene about seven kilometres south of Battleford.

RCMP say a motorhome and an SUV collided. The driver of the SUV and one passenger were declared deceased by EMS at the scene.

“They have been identified as a 29-year-old female and a six-month old male, both from Red Pheasant First Nation,” RCMP said.

An adult male passenger in the SUV was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. A male child in the SUV was airlifted by STARS with serious injuries.

The adult male driver and adult female passenger of the motorhome were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Highway 4 has been reopened.

Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

