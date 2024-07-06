Man in life-threatening condition after walking into Toronto hospital with stab wounds

A man walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Harbourfront on Friday night, according to Toronto police.
In a tweet, police said the victim walked into hospital shortly after 10 p.m. with a stab wound.
In a subsequent tweet said that the stabbing occurred in the area around Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.
Police described the suspect as being a man who was about five-feet-six-inches tall, in his mid-thirties, and was wearing all-black clothing.
