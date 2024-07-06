Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after walking into Toronto hospital with stab wounds

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A man walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Harbourfront on Friday night, according to Toronto police.

In a tweet, police said the victim walked into hospital shortly after 10 p.m. with a stab wound.

In a subsequent tweet said that the stabbing occurred in the area around Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police described the suspect as being a man who was about five-feet-six-inches tall, in his mid-thirties, and was wearing all-black clothing.

