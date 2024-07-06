Man in life-threatening condition after walking into Toronto hospital with stab wounds

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man walked into a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Harbourfront on Friday night, according to Toronto police.

In a tweet, police said the victim walked into hospital shortly after 10 p.m. with a stab wound.

In a subsequent tweet said that the stabbing occurred in the area around Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police described the suspect as being a man who was about five-feet-six-inches tall, in his mid-thirties, and was wearing all-black clothing.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Spadina Ave & Dundas St W

10:18pm

– incident took place in the Spadina Ave & Fort York Blvd area

– suspect is ml, approx 35 y/o, 5'6, wearing all black

– any info, call police#GO1470481

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2024