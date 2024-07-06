Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Edmonton woman, 60, represents Canada at Masters Gymnastics World Cup

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 3:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton woman, 60, represents Canada at Masters Gymnastics World Cup'
Edmonton woman, 60, represents Canada at Masters Gymnastics World Cup
WATCH: At the age of 40, an Edmonton woman took up gymnastics. Twenty years later, she's now the first to represent Canada at the Masters Gymnastics World Cup. Sarah Ryan introduces us to Mary Boenig.
To Mary Boenig, age is just a number.

“I’m fighting aging as best I can and activity is the way to do it,” she said.

The Edmonton woman took up gymnastics when she was 40 and has since tried everything from trapeze and silks to pole dancing and cheerleading.

Now, at age 60, she’s proving you’re never too old to try something new after she earned the chance to represent Canada at the Masters Gymnastics World Cup, held in Boston, Mass., in June.

“I was the only Canadian at masters,” Boenig said. “It’s the first time Canada’s been represented at masters.”

Boenig said the only other athlete her age dropped out sick, leaving her to compete against people decades younger than her.

Still, she came home with impressive stats, coming in 14th place overall.

“I stayed in the top half and held my own,” she said.

Boenig’s family even made the trip to Boston to cheer her on.

“Seeing her compete and get those scores, it was awesome,” said Danielle Boenig, Mary’s daughter. “I’m so proud of her.”

Laura Scott-Irwin, who coaches Mary, said she implements different drills to keep the sport accessible.

“You have to be cognizant of their joints and muscles,” she said. “There’s always ways to adapt and accommodate for them.”

Boenig said she already has her sights set on next year’s tournament, which is expected to be held in Germany. But she’ll need to join a team for the competition since it doesn’t accept individuals.

Boenig has a message for other adults who might be on the fence about trying something new.

“You are not too old to start this sport,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are or what your abilities are. You just have to make the dive, sign up and show up for class and you will constantly improve.”

Despite recently turning 60, Boenig said she doesn’t plan on retiring from the sport any time soon.

“I probably have another 10, 15 years in me,” she said.

