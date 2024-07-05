Blue Jays recall Burr, option Cuas to minors

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr from triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto optioned right-hander Jose Cuas back to the minors in a corresponding move before Friday night’s game in Seattle against the Mariners.

Cuas was recalled from triple-A Buffalo when the Blue Jays designated reliever Tim Mayza for assignment last Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cuas, 30, appeared in three games before being optioned.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Burr, 30, last pitched in a major league game back in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.