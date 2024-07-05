SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays recall Burr, option Cuas to minors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr from triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto optioned right-hander Jose Cuas back to the minors in a corresponding move before Friday night’s game in Seattle against the Mariners.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘God bless Bo Bichette’: Blue Jays fan hit by ball takes it all in stride'
‘God bless Bo Bichette’: Blue Jays fan hit by ball takes it all in stride

Cuas was recalled from triple-A Buffalo when the Blue Jays designated reliever Tim Mayza for assignment last Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cuas, 30, appeared in three games before being optioned.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Burr, 30, last pitched in a major league game back in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices