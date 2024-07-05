Driver rushed to Calgary hospital after truck crashes into building

Send this page to someone via email

A person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a parkade in downtown Calgary Friday.

Calgary Police were called to the 300 block of 9 Avenue SE around 1:30pm for reports of a vehicle in a building.

It is believed the driver suffered a medical episode that caused the collision.

EMS transferred the driver to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Police closed the block of 9 Avenue for part of the afternoon as the scene was cleared. No other injuries were reported.