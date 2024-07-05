Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Deadly Maple Ridge shooting: Police identify person of interest

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
IHIT release person of interest video involved in Maple Ridge shooting
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released surveillance video in an attempt to solve the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge.
Police have identified a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., in January of this year.

Police were called to reports of a crash and gunfire in the 22200 block of 123 Avenue on Jan. 20.

1 injured in Maple Ridge shooting, vehicle fire nearby

Officers found an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds at the scene, and a vehicle on fire in the 20800 block of 123 Avenue.

The victim died in hospital on Jan. 25.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge on Jan. 20, 2024.
Police want to speak with this man in connection with a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge on Jan. 20, 2024. IHIT
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now identified a man who could have information in the case.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The person of interest is described as a man in his 20s with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen at a store in Mission shortly before the killing, and was wearing a Vans ‘Get out and get lost’ hoodie and black pants with a red accent on the left leg.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

 

