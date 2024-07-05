Deadly Maple Ridge shooting: Police identify person of interest

Police have identified a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., in January of this year.
Police were called to reports of a crash and gunfire in the 22200 block of 123 Avenue on Jan. 20.
Officers found an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds at the scene, and a vehicle on fire in the 20800 block of 123 Avenue.
The victim died in hospital on Jan. 25.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now identified a man who could have information in the case.
The person of interest is described as a man in his 20s with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen at a store in Mission shortly before the killing, and was wearing a Vans ‘Get out and get lost’ hoodie and black pants with a red accent on the left leg.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
