1 injured in Maple Ridge shooting, vehicle fire nearby

One person was injured in a daylight shooting in Maple Ridge on Saturday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers responded to reports of gunfire at 2:40 p.m. in the area of 123 Avenue and 222 Street.

The shooting is believed to be targeted.

When Mounties arrived, they found two vehicles that were in an apparent crash. One of the drivers was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital.

View image in full screen A resident was able to take a picture of the shooting scene. Submitted

Shortly after, police said a vehicle was found on fire in on 123 Avenue. Investigators believe the vehicle fire is linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Ride Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

View image in full screen Mounties seen in Maple Ridge at the scene of a shooting, Saturday,. Global News