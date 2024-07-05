Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Portage la Prairie seek suspects in Wednesday morning stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two suspects in a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Portage la Prairie.

Police said they were called around 1:30 a.m. to an incident on 2nd Street Northeast in Portage, where they found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries.

Officers learned the victim — who remains in hospital — was approached by two unknown men who stabbed him and stole his mountain bike. The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing dark clothing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police patrolled the area and weren’t able to find the suspects, but they found the bike, which had been dumped a short distance away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit'
Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit
Trending Now

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices