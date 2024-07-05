Police in Portage la Prairie seek suspects in Wednesday morning stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two suspects in a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Portage la Prairie.

Police said they were called around 1:30 a.m. to an incident on 2nd Street Northeast in Portage, where they found a 37-year-old man with serious injuries.

Officers learned the victim — who remains in hospital — was approached by two unknown men who stabbed him and stole his mountain bike. The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing dark clothing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police patrolled the area and weren’t able to find the suspects, but they found the bike, which had been dumped a short distance away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement