Bail denied for 84-year-old man charged with shooting teen on rural Alberta property

An Alberta senior facing firearms charges was denied bail Thursday for his alleged involvement in a shooting that sent a teenager to hospital with serious injuries.

Jim Bregin, 84, of Sturgeon County, has been charged with aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and intentional reckless discharge of a firearm.

Bregin is next scheduled to be in court for disclosure on Aug. 8.

He was charged after a young person sustained life-threatening injuries from being shot on a rural property on Range Road 225 near St. Albert on June 29.

In a news release, RCMP said investigators found that two teenagers — aged 15 and 16 — were on the property when they were confronted by a person armed with a firearm “who then shot one of the youths.”

That young person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

An RCMP spokesperson said Tuesday the victim was in stable condition.