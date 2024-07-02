Menu

Crime

84-year-old man charged after youth shot on rural Alberta property

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
An Alberta senior is facing charges after a youth was shot in rural Alberta . View image in full screen
An Alberta senior is facing charges after a youth was shot in rural Alberta . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
An Alberta senior has been charged with several firearm-related offences after a young person sustained life-threatening injuries from being shot on a rural property near St. Albert.

In a news release, RCMP said it was reported to them on Saturday that a youth had been shot at a rural property on Range Road 225 near St. Albert.

Investigators found that two young people were on the property when they were confronted by a person armed with a firearm, “who then shot one of the youths.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

That young person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Jim Bregin, 84, of Sturgeon County, has been charged with aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and intentional reckless discharge of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance scheduled for July 4 in Morinville.

