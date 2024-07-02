84-year-old man charged after youth shot on rural Alberta property

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta senior has been charged with several firearm-related offences after a young person sustained life-threatening injuries from being shot on a rural property near St. Albert.

In a news release, RCMP said it was reported to them on Saturday that a youth had been shot at a rural property on Range Road 225 near St. Albert.

Investigators found that two young people were on the property when they were confronted by a person armed with a firearm, “who then shot one of the youths.”

That young person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Jim Bregin, 84, of Sturgeon County, has been charged with aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and intentional reckless discharge of a firearm.

The accused has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance scheduled for July 4 in Morinville.