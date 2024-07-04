Confirmed E.coli case prompts 2nd closure of Calgary daycare

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary daycare was closed Wednesday afternoon after it learned a child who attends the facility tested positive for E.coli.

Fueling Brains Academy confirmed to parents in a statement that a one-year-old child at the West 85th campus had tested positive for E.coli.

The daycare said there is no evidence to suggest it originated at the facility or that it has spread.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily closed the West 85th campus for the remainder of the week to allow for deep cleaning and to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the academy said in the statement.

“We promptly reached out to Alberta Health Services and are waiting for further guidance from them.”

In a statement to Global News, AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said the health network is aware of one suspected case of E.coli in a child who attends a daycare in Calgary.

He said AHS is in contact with the daycare operator to gather more information and also confirmed that the facility has been closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

“AHS will share more information as we learn more about this situation,” Williamson said.

It’s the second time in less than a year that the West 85th campus of Fueling Brains was the subject of a closure due to E.coli.

In September 2023, an E. coli outbreak was declared for six Fueling Brains locations, including West 85th, along with five additional sites that share a central kitchen.

Fueling Brains told Global News that safety remains a top priority, adding that it is working with families, staff and AHS to determine next steps.

In the meantime, the academy is asking parents to avoid taking their children to other daycares for the rest of the week.

Staff are also asking parents and children from the West 85th campus to not attend its Calgary Stampede event on Friday.

Parents should take their child to a doctor immediately or call 811 if they begin showing symptoms.

“We regret the inconvenience this closure will cause and will provide another update as soon as possible,” the academy said.

According to AHS, the predominant symptom associated with E. coli is diarrhea, which may be bloody.

Symptoms usually start one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with the E. coli bacteria.

Most people who get sick from E. coli generally improve on their own within 10 days, but children, seniors and the immunocompromised are at greater risk of complications.