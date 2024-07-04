Canada Post worker saves the day after child forgets stamp on postcard to grandma

Send this page to someone via email

Some quick thinking from a summer camp counsellor and a Canada Post worker has reunited a once-lost postcard with its intended recipient.

Daya Modayur, a 12-year-old who recently attended a camp at the MacPhee Centre for Creative Learning in Dartmouth, N.S., said she made a postcard for her grandmother while she was away — but despite the hard work she put into constructing the sentimental letter, one crucial component was left out.

“I completely forgot to put the stamp on when I was taking it out,” she said, adding that she decided to make a postcard to return the favour after her grandmother previously sent her several letters while on a road trip.

“I went back in, and the counsellor was like, ‘Here, I’ll make a note for you.'”

Modayur’s counsellor at the camp then made a note and stuck it on a nearby Canada Post mailbox.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dear postal worker, at our summer camp we made postcards and one person sent one to their grandma without a stamp,” read the letter taped above the mailbox’s lever.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“If you find it, can you please return it to the MacPhee Centre or use the stamp on the back of this page? We would really appreciate it.”

Wholesome Canada Post interaction pic.twitter.com/80CyrkUDWI — Alex Cooke (@ACookeHFX) July 3, 2024

Shortly after, a response then appeared on the same note.

“Found it and stamped it. Have a great day!” read the note from an unidentified Canada Post worker.

To Modayur’s surprise, Canada Post located and sent her letter to the desired destination.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought it would kind of just get lost in there,” she admitted.

“It was really nice that guy, or girl, did that.”

Elizabeth Tuck, an executive director at the camp, said she immediately went into “problem-solving” mode when Modayur first mentioned that her postcard was dropped off without a stamp.

“I was like, ‘Maybe we can call Canada Post but maybe the fastest thing is to just leave a note,'” she said.

She said all of the students made postcards, so there were plenty of stamps available for use.

“It’s just sometimes people get really excited and forget,” she laughed.

Tuck said she’s grateful an effort was made to ensure Modayur’s hand-crafted postcard will arrive at her grandmother’s doorstep after all.

“Thank you for taking your time, that was really kind of you,” she shared as a message to the Canada Post worker.

“It really made Daya’s day.”

— with files from Zack Power