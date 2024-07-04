Christina Applegate shares top bucket list items for ‘the days I have left’

Christina Applegate doesn’t intend to let multiple sclerosis hold her back from doing what she still wants to do.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Bad Moms star told her followers on X, “There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life.”

Among them, Applegate said she wants to work with Shirley MacLaine, the Oscar-winning Terms of Endearment actor, and take shots with Cher.

For those who would fret Applegate’s post was a message that her days are numbered, the actor cleared the air.

“And yes my days are so big,” she wrote. “Just saying.”

Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021. MS is a degenerative autoimmune disease that impacts the brain and spinal cord. The condition comes with a range of symptoms, from muscle stiffness to vertigo and bladder issues, though the experience can vary in severity from person to person.

MS is a lifelong condition with no known cure.

Since her disclosure, the Emmy-winning actor has spoken candidly about MS and how it affects her day-to-day life.

On Tuesday, Applegate opened up on her podcast MeSsy (co-hosted by actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who is also diagnosed with MS) about how the disease affects her independence and ability to perform normal tasks. The actor joked she is unable to shave her body while in the shower without falling over.

In an experience she said would be relatable to others with MS, Applegate said she must “sit on the floor of your shower and contort yourself in strange ways” in order to groom.

For Applegate, this sort of candid humour about the pain and awkwardness of living with MS is part of coping.

During a 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Applegate said her “humour shield” is what keeps her OK.

“But of course, down on the insides, you feel the things and I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me,” she confessed. “When people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable. That we can laugh about it.”