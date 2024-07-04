Ontario’s police watchdog to probe fatal Tiny Township crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in a single-vehicle crash in Tiny Township after one person died and a second was taken to hospital.

On Wednesday at around 2:40 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police officers were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Crossland Road between Flos Road 11 and the Tiny-Flos Townline Road.

Shortly before this, an officer had reported travelling southbound on Crossland Road and then seeing a vehicle speeding.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The officer followed the vehicle but lost sight of it until finding it crashed in a field.

Police say the vehicle had two occupants at the time of the crash, a male driver who was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger who was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway reopened at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after members of the SIU investigated.

There are few details known about why the police watchdog is investigating. The SIU invokes its mandate in cases involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

The OPP has said it will not be able to provide any further information.