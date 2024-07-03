Traffic reminder: Influx of cyclists expected in South Okanagan for summer

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a busy two weeks in the South Okanagan, with events aplenty taking place.

And, with the influx of visitors, the City of Penticton is reminding motorists to be vigilant for pedestrians and hundreds of cyclists expected on local roads.

This weekend, the Penticton Scottish Festival will take place at Kings Park, July 5-6.

Two events are scheduled for Sunday, July 7: The Okanagan Trestles Tour, which will see cyclists tour the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail, and the always popular Peach Classic Triathlon.

The majority of the triathlon will take place between Penticton and Naramara. The race course features a 1.5-kilometre swim, a 40-km bike course and a 10-km run.

The following weekend, July 13-14, the Okanagan Granfondo will take place.

This event draws thousands of cyclists to the region, with four divisions to join: 45 km, 85 km, 120 km and 150 km.

The city says it’s reminding residents to plan ahead for these major events, which involve various road closures.

Further, the city noted next month’s Ironman Canada Triathlon (Aug. 25). Though it’s weeks away, athletes are already in the area training for the highly competitive event.

A list of upcoming events in Penticton is available online.