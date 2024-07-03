Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Traffic reminder: Influx of cyclists expected in South Okanagan for summer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 5:19 pm
1 min read
File photo of the Okanagan Granfondo. View image in full screen
File photo of the Okanagan Granfondo. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s going to be a busy two weeks in the South Okanagan, with events aplenty taking place.

And, with the influx of visitors, the City of Penticton is reminding motorists to be vigilant for pedestrians and hundreds of cyclists expected on local roads.

This weekend, the Penticton Scottish Festival will take place at Kings Park, July 5-6.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Shanda Hill competes in ultra triathlon'
This is BC: Shanda Hill competes in ultra triathlon

Two events are scheduled for Sunday, July 7: The Okanagan Trestles Tour, which will see cyclists tour the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail, and the always popular Peach Classic Triathlon.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of the triathlon will take place between Penticton and Naramara. The race course features a 1.5-kilometre swim, a 40-km bike course and a 10-km run.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The following weekend, July 13-14, the Okanagan Granfondo will take place.

This event draws thousands of cyclists to the region, with four divisions to join: 45 km, 85 km, 120 km and 150 km.

Trending Now

The city says it’s reminding residents to plan ahead for these major events, which involve various road closures.

Click to play video: 'Local athlete wins Ironman Canada in Penticton'
Local athlete wins Ironman Canada in Penticton

Further, the city noted next month’s Ironman Canada Triathlon (Aug. 25). Though it’s weeks away, athletes are already in the area training for the highly competitive event.

A list of upcoming events in Penticton is available online.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices