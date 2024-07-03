Ontario to boost advertising dollars to news publishers

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario plans to help the province’s beleaguered news industry with a change in advertising rules.

The province has directed its four largest agencies to spend 25 per cent of its advertising dollars on Ontario publishers.

The government of Ontario has made a similar commitment on its advertising dollars.

The province says the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, the Ontario Cannabis Store, Metrolinx and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. collectively spend about $100 million per year on advertising.

The government says it will support publishers and their workers who cover local news across the province.

The directive will be reviewed on a quarterly basis after they have a policy in place by early September.