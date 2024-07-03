Andy Fillmore, outgoing Liberal MP, officially running for mayor of Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s fall mayoral race is heating up even more — as another prominent political figure has officially thrown their hat into the ring.

Andy Fillmore, an outgoing Liberal MP who announced in June that he’s leaving federal politics, launched his campaign for Halifax mayor during an event at the Alderney Rotunda area in Dartmouth on Wednesday morning.

During his speech, Fillmore highlighted affordability, housing, and improving the efficiency of the city’s transit system as key components of his campaign’s platform — along with addressing Halifax’s population boom in recent years.

“People are moving here in record-breaking numbers to be part of it. But the rapid growth has brought its share of challenges,” he said.

“Our task is now to take charge of our growth before it takes charge of us. That’s why I’m running for mayor, to put my experience to work for you and your community. Because I know we can get this right.”

Fillmore was first elected as the Liberal MP of Halifax in 2015, and had previously worked as Halifax’s manager of urban design from 2005 to 2012.

He also served as the director of Dalhousie University’s school of planning, as well as the vice-president of planning and development with what was previously known as the Waterfront Development Corporation, which has since been amalgamated into Build Nova Scotia.

The next municipal election is scheduled to take place Oct. 19.

Current Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in February that he will not be running during the municipal election in October, leaving the seat wide open.

Filmore is the sixth person to announce their candidacy for mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), joining the likes of Halifax councillors Pam Lovelace and Waye Mason — who both launched their campaigns in the last two months.