Politics

Waye Mason running for Halifax mayor, 2nd councillor to throw hat into ring

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Longtime Halifax Coun. Waye Mason has thrown his hat into the ring and will be running for mayor this fall.

Mason was first elected to council in 2012 and is currently serving his third term representing South Downtown. He has been particularly outspoken about the growth and vitality of the downtown core.

During his announcement Monday, Mason said his plan is focused on housing and making the municipality affordable.

Mason grew up in Dartmouth, and has been an entrepreneur and business owner prior to entering municipal politics.

Mayor Mike Savage said in February that he will not be running during the municipal election in October, leaving the seat wide open.

Mason is the fifth person to announce a candidacy for mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), and the second sitting councillor to do so.

Hammonds Plains—St. Margaret’s Coun. Pam Lovelace announced her bid last month, saying the capital city needed a “strong team and a strong mayor.”

She identified the cost of living and housing as among the top issues facing HRM and pledged to work closely with provincial and federal leaders to find solutions.

The other official candidates for mayor are Clay Thomas Bowser, Ryan Dodge, and Nolan Greenough.

Halifax member of Parliament Andy Fillmore has expressed interest in the job, but no official announcement has been made.

The nomination period ends Sept. 10, and the municipal election is scheduled to take place Oct. 19.

More to come 

