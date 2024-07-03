Guelph Storm look to the future ahead of CHL import draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm is preparing for the 2024 Canadian Hockey League import draft on Wednesday.

General manager George Burnett told CJOY News that they’ll only select once this year.

“Damian Slavik will not be returning to Guelph next year. Damien had a good year with the opportunity that was presented to him, and it doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to have two 2005-born goaltenders,” he said.

He added goaltender Brayden Gillespie will be starting in net for the Storm.

The team will have the 27th pick in the first round and with Vilmer Alriksson expected to return as well, they will not use their second-round pick.

As they gear up for the future, one of Guelph’s former players was drafted into the National Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

Jett Luchanko, a 17-year-old forward, was one of five Storm players featured in Friday’s entry draft in Las Vegas. With the 19th pick, the Philadelphia Flyers selected him in the first round.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Burnett said Luchanko put in a lot of work heading into this past season.

“I think in the situation that he was thrust into, without the absence of (Matthew) Poitras, Jett saw the other teams’ top players mostly every night,” Burnett said.

He said Luchanko missed some considerable time due to injuries following his first season. When he returned home this past summer, Burnett said he put on 12 pounds and was very determined to have a big year.

He recorded 74 points in his sophomore year and the London, Ont., native won a gold medal in May with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in Finland. He contributed seven points in seven games, including an assist in the final.

Burnett added that Luchanko led by example while approaching his draft year and the team hopes a number of players follow his lead when they become draft eligible.

Luchanko was the only member out of the five Storm players whose name was called on Friday, and by famous ring announcer and Philadelphia native Michael Buffer no less.

Story continues below advertisement

Max Namestnikov and Charlie Paquette were among those expected to be drafted as well, but instead they’re being invited to NHL development camps, which are currently underway.

Although neither of them heard their name called, Burnett said they can’t give up hope.

“The best thing they can do is go in and set a tone, leave an impression in a short stay at development camp and have an opportunity hopefully to go back for rookie camp, whether it’s with these particular teams or with others,” he said.

Michael Buchinger is another Storm player who’s on his way to development camp in St. Louis. The Blues also signed the 20-year-old defenceman.

Burnett said Buchinger will get his first chance to play pro hockey in the fall, plus he might run into Chad Wiseman while at camp; the former Guelph head coach is now an assistant with St. Louis’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The CHL import draft is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday.