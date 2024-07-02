Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with depth forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Los Angeles Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan (28) controls the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) reaching in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker). View image in full screen
Los Angeles Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan (28) controls the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) reaching in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker). KD
On day two of NHL free agency, the Winnipeg Jets have added a depth player for their forward ranks after agreeing to terms on a two-year contract with former Nashville Predator and Los Angeles King centre Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

The contract carries an average annual value of US$ 775,000 and is a two-way deal for the 2024-25 season but converts to a one-way contract in 2025-26.

The five-foot-11-inch, 200 pound Anderson-Dolan will turn 25 on Sept. 12, just before the start of training camp. The Calgary native was selected by the Kings in round two (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL entry draft and spent his entire pro career in the L.A. organization prior to being traded to Nashville at the deadline this past spring.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The former standout with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League has 127 NHL games to his credit and has scored 15 goals and added 13 assists for 28 points.

The signing of Anderson-Dolan leaves Winnipeg with 21 players under contract for the 2024-25 season, and with just under US$7.9 million in cap space remaining.

The Jets still need to negotiate contracts with five restricted free agents who all received qualifying offers ahead of the June 30th, 4 p.m. CT deadline.

That group includes forwards Cole Perfetti and David Gustafsson along with defencemen Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola and Simon Lundmark.

