Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral held for mother, 2 children found dead in rural home near Windsor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2024 4:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario police identify family of 4 dead in Harrow, Ont., home'
Ontario police identify family of 4 dead in Harrow, Ont., home
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario police identify family of 4 dead in Harrow, Ont., home
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A funeral home in Windsor, Ont., says a mother and her two children, who were found dead in a rural residence last month, have been buried.

Families First Funeral Home says that 41-year-old Carly Walsh, her 13-year-old daughter Madison and eight-year-old son Hunter were buried today following visitations on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow on June 20 after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside and found four people dead.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They later identified those found as Carly, Madison and Hunter Walsh as well as 42-year-old Steven Walsh, who was a member of the same family.

Police have not released further details on the investigation.

Police said last week the cause of death “cannot yet be confirmed” but repeated that there is “no imminent threat to public safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

The children attended St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Harrow and a spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the community is “deeply saddened” by the loss.

The spokesperson added that their mother, Carly Walsh, was the vice chair of the school’s advisory council and was heavily involved in school functions and council meetings.

She worked at Paglione Estate Winery in Harrow. The business posted to social media that she was a core member of their team and they are “heartbroken and reeling with grief.”

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the loss has left the community reeling.

— With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices