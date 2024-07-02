Funeral held for mother, 2 children found dead in rural home near Windsor

Send this page to someone via email

A funeral home in Windsor, Ont., says a mother and her two children, who were found dead in a rural residence last month, have been buried.

Families First Funeral Home says that 41-year-old Carly Walsh, her 13-year-old daughter Madison and eight-year-old son Hunter were buried today following visitations on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow on June 20 after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside and found four people dead.

They later identified those found as Carly, Madison and Hunter Walsh as well as 42-year-old Steven Walsh, who was a member of the same family.

Police have not released further details on the investigation.

Police said last week the cause of death “cannot yet be confirmed” but repeated that there is “no imminent threat to public safety.”

The children attended St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Harrow and a spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the community is “deeply saddened” by the loss.

The spokesperson added that their mother, Carly Walsh, was the vice chair of the school’s advisory council and was heavily involved in school functions and council meetings.

She worked at Paglione Estate Winery in Harrow. The business posted to social media that she was a core member of their team and they are “heartbroken and reeling with grief.”

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the loss has left the community reeling.

— With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel