Canada

4 found dead in rural southwestern Ontario home

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
Four people were found dead in a home in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, prompting a large police presence that’s expected to remain for “several days.”

Ontario Provincial Police have said the causes of death and the identities of the deceased “cannot yet be confirmed,” but described all four deceased as “victims” and said that police believe “there is no imminent threat to public safety.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police also have not provided information about any relationship between the four individuals, nor their ages or whether any of the victims are youths.

Officers were called to a home on County Road 13 in Harrow at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, where the four bodies were found, police said.

Autopsies will be conducted in London and the Essex County OPP crime unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

