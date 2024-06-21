4 found dead in rural southwestern Ontario home

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were found dead in a home in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, prompting a large police presence that’s expected to remain for “several days.”

Ontario Provincial Police have said the causes of death and the identities of the deceased “cannot yet be confirmed,” but described all four deceased as “victims” and said that police believe “there is no imminent threat to public safety.”

Police also have not provided information about any relationship between the four individuals, nor their ages or whether any of the victims are youths.

Officers were called to a home on County Road 13 in Harrow at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, where the four bodies were found, police said.

Autopsies will be conducted in London and the Essex County OPP crime unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.