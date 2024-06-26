Police identify family found dead in rural Ontario home after ‘wellbeing check’

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released the identities of the family of four found dead in a home in Harrow, south of Windsor, last week.

Police also revealed that the initial call which lead to the discovery of the bodies of the Walsh family at around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday was for a “wellbeing check” for one of the people at the home on County Road 13 in Harrow.

On Wednesday, police named the deceased as John, 42; his wife, Carly, 41; their daughter Madison, 13; and their son Hunter, eight.

Again, police said the cause of death “cannot yet be confirmed” but repeated that there is “no imminent threat to public safety.

More to come.