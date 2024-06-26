Menu

Canada

Police identify family found dead in rural Ontario home after ‘wellbeing check’

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
Community gathers to mourn family found dead in Harrow, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have released the identities of the family of four found dead in a home in Harrow, south of Windsor, last week.

Police also revealed that the initial call which lead to the discovery of the bodies of the Walsh family at around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday was for a “wellbeing check” for one of the people at the home on County Road 13 in Harrow.

On Wednesday, police named the deceased as John, 42; his wife, Carly, 41; their daughter Madison, 13; and their son Hunter, eight.

Again, police said the cause of death “cannot yet be confirmed” but repeated that there is “no imminent threat to public safety.

More to come.

