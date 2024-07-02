Menu

Share

Share

Crime

Gunfire breaks out in Richmond, B.C. road-rage incident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
RCMP are seeking witnesses and video from this area of Richmond on Friday evening. View image in full screen
RCMP are seeking witnesses and video from this area of Richmond on Friday evening. Richmond RCMP
A traffic dispute in Richmond, B.C., last week escalated to gunfire, RCMP say.

Mounties said the violence broke out just before 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 5500 block of Hollybridge Way.

According to police, the victim was driving a white Mercedes van near Alderbridge Way and No. 3 Road when the driver of a white Kia cut him off.

Charges laid in alleged road rage caught on video

The van driver pulled next to the Kia at the intersection of Alderbridge Way and Lansdowne Road and shouted at the other driver.

Police allege a passenger in the Kia then pulled a gun out and shot at the Mercedes, before fleeing eastbound on Lansdowne Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Mounties said the van driver wasn’t hit by any bullets but suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.

“This was a reckless and brazen act which could have caused serious injury or worse to the victim or any pedestrian or motorist in the area,” Insp. Michael Cohee said in a media release.

Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident

“We will go to every length possible to identify those involved in this grievous criminal act.”

Police are now seeking witnesses or anyone who has video shot in the area between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

