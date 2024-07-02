Menu

Canada

Edmonton Riverhawks break attendance record in 16-3 Canada Day win

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Riverhawks return for exciting new season at RE/MAX Field'
Riverhawks return for exciting new season at RE/MAX Field
The Edmonton Riverhawks are back at RE/MAX Field for a new baseball season. The team's home opener is June 7. Game day producer Maddie Murdoch shares the fun and new things planned for fans this year – Jun 2, 2024
The Edmonton Riverhawks have broken several attendance records, most recently during their Monday, July 1, Canada Day blowout victory.

The home team won in impressive fashion, beating the Port Angeles Lefties 16-3.

The Riverhawks are part of the West Coast League, which is a collegiate summer baseball league including teams from Alberta, B.C., Washington and Oregon.

The team closes out the first half of their season with an 18-9 record.

For the first time in Riverhawks’ history, REMAX Field was completely sold out Monday, selling 9,071 tickets. REMAX Field has a total capacity of 9,200.

Click to play video: 'Riverhawks have record breaking attendance for the season'
Riverhawks have record breaking attendance for the season

Last summer, the team also made West Coast League history. With its Aug. 6, 2023, crowd, the Riverhawks officially welcomed more than 100,000 fans to REMAX Field that summer — a new league record for single season attendance, with exactly 104,748.

Story continues below advertisement

The team recently boosted its fan experience, adding in-game contests and activities, theme nights, such as the popular Taylor Swift game night and Friday night game fireworks.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The next theme game is First Responders Night on Friday, July 5.

For tickets and more details, visit the Edmonton Riverhawks website.

General Admission seats cost as little as $9.99 (for youth), $14.99 for students and seniors and $19.99 for adults.

Click to play video: 'Edify: What Edmonton has to offer this summer'
Edify: What Edmonton has to offer this summer
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

