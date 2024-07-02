Edmonton Riverhawks break attendance record in 16-3 Canada Day win

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Riverhawks have broken several attendance records, most recently during their Monday, July 1, Canada Day blowout victory.

The home team won in impressive fashion, beating the Port Angeles Lefties 16-3.

The Riverhawks are part of the West Coast League, which is a collegiate summer baseball league including teams from Alberta, B.C., Washington and Oregon.

The team closes out the first half of their season with an 18-9 record.

For the first time in Riverhawks’ history, REMAX Field was completely sold out Monday, selling 9,071 tickets. REMAX Field has a total capacity of 9,200.

Last summer, the team also made West Coast League history. With its Aug. 6, 2023, crowd, the Riverhawks officially welcomed more than 100,000 fans to REMAX Field that summer — a new league record for single season attendance, with exactly 104,748.

The team recently boosted its fan experience, adding in-game contests and activities, theme nights, such as the popular Taylor Swift game night and Friday night game fireworks.

The next theme game is First Responders Night on Friday, July 5.

For tickets and more details, visit the Edmonton Riverhawks website.

General Admission seats cost as little as $9.99 (for youth), $14.99 for students and seniors and $19.99 for adults.