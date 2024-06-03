Menu

Sports

Elks bump up start time of home opener to avoid conflict with Oilers’ Stanley Cup Final series

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2006
WATCH ABOVE: For the first time in 18 years, the Edmonton Oilers will be moving onto the Stanley Cup Final. It's been a long time coming not only for the team, but also for the fans waiting for this moment. Kabi Moulitharan reports.
The start time for the Edmonton Elks’ home opener on Saturday has been moved to avoid a conflict with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final playoff series.

Saturday’s season opener between the Elks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will now start at 2 p.m. MT, rather than the original start time of 5 p.m. MT.

The change in start time comes after the Edmonton Oilers won Game 6 of their third-round series against the Dallas Stars on Sunday night, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years.

Oilers fans travel to Dallas for Game 5 win
The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the final round of the NHL playoffs, which starts on Saturday.

The game between the Oilers and Panthers starts at 6 p.m. MT. Games one and two will be in Florida, with games three and four back in Edmonton on June 13 and 15.

 

