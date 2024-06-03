Elks bump up start time of home opener to avoid conflict with Oilers’ Stanley Cup Final series

Send this page to someone via email

The start time for the Edmonton Elks’ home opener on Saturday has been moved to avoid a conflict with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final playoff series.

Saturday’s season opener between the Elks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will now start at 2 p.m. MT, rather than the original start time of 5 p.m. MT.

The change in start time comes after the Edmonton Oilers won Game 6 of their third-round series against the Dallas Stars on Sunday night, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years.

2:23 Oilers fans travel to Dallas for Game 5 win

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the final round of the NHL playoffs, which starts on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The game between the Oilers and Panthers starts at 6 p.m. MT. Games one and two will be in Florida, with games three and four back in Edmonton on June 13 and 15.