Edmonton Riverhawks unveil ‘Swiftie’ baseball jerseys for Taylor Swift game night

Edmonton’s baseball team knows All Too Well how much Taylor Swift can pump up a crowd. So, once again, the Riverhawks are hosting a Taylor Swift Dance Party themed game night.

It’s a perfectly party-friendly Friday night, complete with a fireworks show, on June 14 at REMAX Field.

“We had one last year and it was really popular, so we decided to bring it back,” said Maddie Murdock, Riverhawks game day producer. “We wanted to kick it up a notch. So this year we actually have custom-made Taylor Swift baseball jerseys, which are super fun. All our players are going to be wearing these on June 14 and then we’re going to be auctioning them off after the game for charity.”

The proceeds will support local non-profit YWCA.

The Taylor Swift Dance Party means a DJ will be playing Swift songs throughout the game and then after the game, there will be a dance party on the field, fireworks and a pop-up market.

“It’s probably going to be one of our more popular nights,” Murdock said. “It was last year. It was a Friday night as well and people love the fireworks. So yeah, it’ll be a good night.”

The Riverhawks are known for their colour and clever themed jerseys. Last year, they donned shirts inspired by art Edmontonians have a love-hate relationship with: the Talus Balls.

“It’s common for baseball teams to have an alternate identity,” Murdock explained. “Last year it was the Talus Balls and this year we have a new alternate identity, which is based on another Edmonton-inspired theme.”

View image in full screen The Talus Dome art piece — commonly referred to as Talus Balls — in west Edmonton on June 16, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News

The Swiftie jersey is its own separate theme, Murdock said. It was designed by local artist Mike Lundy. The jersey features red scarves, cardigans and mirror balls and has patches that pay homage to the iconic Era’s Tour poster. The sleeves feature Riverhawks and West Coast League friendship bracelets.

“We have 27 theme nights this year — so we have a lot of fun themes — and to go along with those themes, we have a bunch of theme jerseys,” Murdock said. “We always just think it’s fun to vary it up. The players like it, the fans enjoy it, we get to auction them off, people get to take them home, the theme jerseys are very popular.”

Edmonton Riverhawks Swifties baseball jersey for Taylor Swift Dance Party game night June 14, 2024, designed by Mike Lundy. Courtesy: Edmonton Riverhawks

