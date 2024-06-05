Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Edmonton Riverhawks unveil ‘Swiftie’ baseball jerseys for Taylor Swift game night

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 6:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Riverhawks return for exciting new season at RE/MAX Field'
Riverhawks return for exciting new season at RE/MAX Field
The Edmonton Riverhawks are back at RE/MAX Field for a new baseball season. The team's home opener is June 7. Game day producer Maddie Murdoch shares the fun and new things planned for fans this year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton’s baseball team knows All Too Well how much Taylor Swift can pump up a crowd. So, once again, the Riverhawks are hosting a Taylor Swift Dance Party themed game night.

It’s a perfectly party-friendly Friday night, complete with a fireworks show, on June 14 at REMAX Field.

“We had one last year and it was really popular, so we decided to bring it back,” said Maddie Murdock, Riverhawks game day producer. “We wanted to kick it up a notch. So this year we actually have custom-made Taylor Swift baseball jerseys, which are super fun. All our players are going to be wearing these on June 14 and then we’re going to be auctioning them off after the game for charity.”

The proceeds will support local non-profit YWCA.

The Taylor Swift Dance Party means a DJ will be playing Swift songs throughout the game and then after the game, there will be a dance party on the field, fireworks and a pop-up market.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s probably going to be one of our more popular nights,” Murdock said. “It was last year. It was a Friday night as well and people love the fireworks. So yeah, it’ll be a good night.”

Click to play video: 'Riverhawks have record breaking attendance for the season'
Riverhawks have record breaking attendance for the season

The Riverhawks are known for their colour and clever themed jerseys. Last year, they donned shirts inspired by art Edmontonians have a love-hate relationship with: the Talus Balls.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s common for baseball teams to have an alternate identity,” Murdock explained. “Last year it was the Talus Balls and this year we have a new alternate identity, which is based on another Edmonton-inspired theme.”

The Talus Dome art piece -- commonly referred to as Talus Balls -- in west Edmonton on June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The Talus Dome art piece — commonly referred to as Talus Balls — in west Edmonton on June 16, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News

The Swiftie jersey is its own separate theme, Murdock said. It was designed by local artist Mike Lundy. The jersey features red scarves, cardigans and mirror balls and has patches that pay homage to the iconic Era’s Tour poster. The sleeves feature Riverhawks and West Coast League friendship bracelets.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have 27 theme nights this year — so we have a lot of fun themes — and to go along with those themes, we have a bunch of theme jerseys,” Murdock said. “We always just think it’s fun to vary it up. The players like it, the fans enjoy it, we get to auction them off, people get to take them home, the theme jerseys are very popular.”

Click to play video: 'Edify: What Edmonton has to offer this summer'
Edify: What Edmonton has to offer this summer
Edmonton Riverhawks Swifties baseball jersey for Taylor Swift Dance Party game night June 14, 2024, designed by Mike Lundy.
Edmonton Riverhawks Swifties baseball jersey for Taylor Swift Dance Party game night June 14, 2024, designed by Mike Lundy. Courtesy: Edmonton Riverhawks
Edmonton Riverhawks Swifties baseball jersey for Taylor Swift Dance Party game night June 14, 2024, designed by Mike Lundy.
Edmonton Riverhawks Swifties baseball jersey for Taylor Swift Dance Party game night June 14, 2024, designed by Mike Lundy. Courtesy: Edmonton Riverhawks
Edmonton Riverhawks Swifties baseball jersey for Taylor Swift Dance Party game night June 14, 2024, designed by Mike Lundy.
Edmonton Riverhawks Swifties baseball jersey for Taylor Swift Dance Party game night June 14, 2024, designed by Mike Lundy. Courtesy: Edmonton Riverhawks
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices