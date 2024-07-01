Alberta RCMP officer discharges firearm during incident in Egremont

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP will investigate an officer-involved shooting in Egremont, north of Edmonton, during a break and enter early Monday morning.

Police said at 3:01 a.m., RCMP received a complaint about a break and enter taking place on Range Road 220 and Township Road 584 in Thorhild County, with a vehicle ramming the gates of the property.

When police arrived, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and a Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer discharged their firearm.

“Officers from the Sherwood Park, Morinville, Smoky Lake and Westlock detachments, Alberta RCMP Police Dog Service and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System were all brought in to assist,” the RCMP said in a statement.

A tire deflation device was used on a second suspect vehicle, and two suspects were apprehended. Police said a firearm was found in the vehicle.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The RCMP will now investigate the shooting incident with ASIRT oversight.

“The RCMP’s internal review processes have also been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident, including Police training, policy, and response,” the RCMP said.