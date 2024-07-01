Fire at gas metering station sparks grass fire that shut Alberta highway

Yellowhead County in northern Alberta said a fire that prompted the closure of a major highway east of Edmonton involved a gas metering station.
The county said in a news release that its firefighters responded to a call for assistance for a reported structural fire on Monday near Range Road 185 and Highway 16.
On arrival, the release said it was determined a gas metering station was involved.
There has been no direct damage reported with nearby pipelines, it said, and Alberta Wildfire reported it responded to a small grass fire less than a hectare in size that wasn’t threatening any communities.
RCMP said travel in both directions of Highway 16 was closed due to the grass fire, but said in an update later Monday afternoon that eastbound lanes had reopened.
A spokesperson with the Alberta Energy Regulator responded he was looking into the incident.
The county said in its release that it’s on-scene and working with FortisAlberta, TransMountain Pipeline, Atco Gas, AltaLink, Alberta Forestry and the RCMP.
Spokesman Stefan Felsing said there’s a great deal of energy infrastructure in the area and that he didn’t know whose metering station was involved in the fire.
