Hamilton Ticats remain winless after dropping heartbreaker in Ottawa

Lewis Ward kicked a 46-yard field goal with no time left to lift the Ottawa Redblacks to a dramatic 24-22 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.

It was Ottawa’s first win against Hamilton in 2,051 days going back to the 2018 East Division Final.

The loss drops Hamilton to 0-4, tied with the 0-4 Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers for last place in the Canadian Football League.

The Ticats took a 22-21 lead with 28-seconds to play when quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw a four-yard TD to receiver Shemar Bridges to cap a nine play, 59-yard drive.

But Hamilton’s ensuing squib kick was returned 27 yards by Tobias Harris to the Ottawa 52-yard line and four plays and 19 yards later, the Redblacks booted the game winner.

The Ticats opened the scoring early in the first quarter when receiver Tim White hauled in his first touchdown of the season, a 25-yard pass from Mitchell.

White made eight catches for 118 yards in what was his best game of the season. Mitchell completed 30 of his 45 pass attempts for 322 yards and two majors.

Ward converted all four of his field goal attempts although he did miss an extra point after Ottawa’s first touchdown of the game when QB Dustin Crum ran for a one-yard score.

Ottawa QB Dru Brown went 24-of-39 for 265 yards and threw one touchdown to receiver Justin Hardy with two minutes to play that gave the Redblacks a 21-16 lead.

Hamilton’s next game is July 7 when they host the 3-1 B.C. Lions.