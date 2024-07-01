SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
‘Significant safety risk’: BC Wildfire Service says don’t use drones near wildfires

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Innovative B.C. technology company tests wildfire suppression with drones'
Innovative B.C. technology company tests wildfire suppression with drones
A B.C. company hopes to revolutionize wildfire suppression using a combination of technologies to snuff out fires before they get out of control. SkyScout AI uses satellites, artificial intelligence and drones to detect flames in their earliest stages.  And the inspiration came from one of the worst fires to hit B.C. last year.
The BC Wildfire Service is reminding people it’s illegal to use drones and unmanned aerial vehicles near any wildfire.

The presence of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles can shut down aviation resources and ground crew operations, the service said.

Airspace restrictions are put in place for drones and UAVs within a five-mile radius of a wildfire. These areas also stretch 3,000 feet above ground.

Click to play video: 'BCWS pleads with public to stop flying drones in fire zones'
BCWS pleads with public to stop flying drones in fire zones
Trending Now

“Flying a UAV in restricted airspace near a wildfire is extremely dangerous and poses a significant safety risk to personnel, especially when low-flying firefighting aircraft are present,” the service said in a press release.

As of Monday there were 86 wildfires burning in B.C., the bulk of which were located in the Prince George Fire Centre.

