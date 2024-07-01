‘Significant safety risk’: BC Wildfire Service says don’t use drones near wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding people it’s illegal to use drones and unmanned aerial vehicles near any wildfire.
The presence of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles can shut down aviation resources and ground crew operations, the service said.
Airspace restrictions are put in place for drones and UAVs within a five-mile radius of a wildfire. These areas also stretch 3,000 feet above ground.
“Flying a UAV in restricted airspace near a wildfire is extremely dangerous and poses a significant safety risk to personnel, especially when low-flying firefighting aircraft are present,” the service said in a press release.
As of Monday there were 86 wildfires burning in B.C., the bulk of which were located in the Prince George Fire Centre.
