Man found injured on McIntyre Street dies, Regina major crime unit investigating

A death investigation is underway after a man died of injuries in the 1900 block of McIntyre Street on Saturday night.

Regina police and EMS found the injured man after they were called to the 1900 block of McIntyre Street after 10 p.m.

“Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful and the adult male was determined to be deceased,” police stated in a release.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there are no further details that will be release to the public.”

Regina police said the major crime unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).