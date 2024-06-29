Firearms charges laid against Calgary man after recent home search

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man is facing a number of firearms charges following a recent search of a home in the city’s northwest, police said Friday.

Pierre-Luc Brassard, 37, was charged earlier this week with nine counts of careless storage of a firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited device.

He was also charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm in a separate incident.

According to Calgary police, charges were laid after an investigation into an individual “believed to be carelessly storing firearms.”

In May, officers searched a residence in the 0-100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W. and say they seized five rifles, five shotguns and other prohibited devices, including a taser, firearm silencer and overcapacity magazines loaded with live rounds.

More than 1,700 rounds of loose ammunition were also seized, investigators said.

“In this case, information from the public and solid police work resulted in the seizure of dangerous firearms and weapons that could have easily ended up in the wrong hands,” said acting Insp. Scott Neilson in a news release.

“This is a prime example of the importance of community involvement in proactive policing. If you see something, say something; timely reporting of suspicious activity can make all the difference.”

Police said Brassard will make his next appearance in court on July 9.