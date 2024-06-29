Manitoba summer camps are in high demand, but organizers say there’s room for more

Send this page to someone via email

According to local program managers, summer camps are filling up fast as kids and parents begin preparing for the season.

The YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg reports over 2,500 children have signed up for programs already and there’s still room for more.

“It is limited. We have about 150 open spaces,” said Casie Nishi, manager of special projects.

Nishi said that the YMCA-YWCA has hired more staff for more spaces, and that summer camps are a great way to keep kids active, build character and forge friendships.

Additionally, the camps can benefit parents, especially if they are still working full-time, Nishi said.

She said camps help kids be active in a fun way, “everything from gym games to sports to outdoor games and pool swim time.”

Nishi said YMCA-YWCA brought summer camps back to the downtown community hub for the first time since the pandemic.

“That means we have camps running at all four of our community hubs in Winnipeg,” she said.

Any parents who want to secure a spot for their child are encouraged to find out more on the ywinnipeg.ca website.