How the Hunter’s supermoon looked in photos from around the world

Skygazers across the world were in for a treat this week, as the season’s biggest and brightest moon appeared in the night sky — the Hunter’s supermoon.

This week’s full moon was the Hunter’s Moon, a name given to the full moon in October – the full moon that occurs just after the autumnal harvest. While it peaked just before 7:30 a.m. eastern on Thursday, the lunar phenomenon has been visible over several recent evenings.

According to NASA, the Hunter’s supermoon was seen from Tuesday evening through Friday morning. Here are some of the photos captured from around the world.

View image in full screen A supermoon rises behind the Camlica mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel).

View image in full screen An exhaust pipe from a diesel generator spouts fumes as a supermoon rises, in the background, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar).

View image in full screen The full Hunters Supermoon rises next to the Quadriga on top of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst).

View image in full screen A spider web is silhouetted against a supermoon in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia).

This was the third of four supermoons this year and also the brightest, albeit by a tiny margin.

View image in full screen In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a full moon rises as visitors tour a scenic area during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Huzhou City in east China’s Zhejiang Province, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Yi Fan/Xinhua via AP).

View image in full screen A supermoon rises behind clouds over Larnaca international airport in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias).

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this signifies a time of year when leaves have started falling off of trees, making it easier for hunters to spot animals.

View image in full screen People watch from a cliff top as the moon rises at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker).

A supermoon occurs when the distance between the Earth and the moon is at its lowest point, making the moon appear bigger and brighter than usual.

The next supermoon, the last one of the year, is set to occur on Nov. 15.