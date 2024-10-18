How the Hunter’s supermoon looked in photos from around the world

Skygazers across the world were in for a treat this week, as the season’s biggest and brightest moon appeared in the night sky — the Hunter’s supermoon.
This week’s full moon was the Hunter’s Moon, a name given to the full moon in October – the full moon that occurs just after the autumnal harvest. While it peaked just before 7:30 a.m. eastern on Thursday, the lunar phenomenon has been visible over several recent evenings.
According to NASA, the Hunter’s supermoon was seen from Tuesday evening through Friday morning. Here are some of the photos captured from around the world.
This was the third of four supermoons this year and also the brightest, albeit by a tiny margin.
