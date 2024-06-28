Ontario man charged with murder in Tori Dunn homicide in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man has been charged with murder in the Surrey homicide of Tori Dunn.

Police found the seriously injured 30-year-old woman inside her home on 182A Street on the night of June 16. She later died hospital.

The 40-year-old suspect, Adam Mann, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The homicide team said Mann was located while police were en route to the scene. He was arrested with the help from a K9 unit.

“The investigation does not end here. IHIT will continue to work with the Surrey RCMP to collect evidence and find answers,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“This tragic event has shaken the entire community. Those in need of support are recommended to contact the Surrey RCMP’s Victim Services.”

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide team is asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance video in the area around the 9800 block of 182A Street, on June 16 between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

2:04 Surrey homicide victim’s family demands answers, justice after vigil

A few days ago, Tori’s father, Aron Dunn, said his daughter had just returned home from a birthday party for her spouse on the night of her death. They were sitting on the couch when he went to use the bathroom.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“He heard a blood-curdling scream,” Aron said. “And he ran out of the bathroom to find my daughter being cornered up against the wall by the assailant, I guess. And he had jumped off the balcony, as my understanding, and fled the site.

“But by that time, he had already stabbed my daughter. And, as a result, she died from her injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Aron said Tori’s partner did see the suspect and they did not know him.

“This was a random act of violence,” Aron said.

“That’s the sad thing about this … this is a young woman that had zest for life, had everything going for her.

“She (was) just a young entrepreneur, her whole life in front of her, sitting in her own home. And the point is that this could have been anybody’s daughter or niece or wife or mother, like, she was a good person, upstanding in the community.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Dunn family to help with memorial costs and any out-of-pocket expenses relating to the investigation.

Global News has confirmed that Mann has also been charged in a separate stabbing incident that resulted in a woman in hospital.

On May 26, just after 7 a.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 10200 block of City Parkway, where they found the victim.

Police later released a photo of the suspect carrying a purple umbrella and said there had been an “interaction” between him and the victim before the attack.

Police released a photo of the suspect carrying a purple umbrella, and said there had been an ‘interaction’ between him and the victim before the attack. Surrey RCMP

Mann was charged with aggravated assault related to that stabbing on June 19.

Story continues below advertisement

A candlelight vigil was held for Tori last weekend in Surrey.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered at Bend Regional Park for the vigil, some angry and all calling for justice.

Aron spoke with Global News before the vigil and said her death needs to spur change within the Canadian criminal justice system.

“(We need to bring) awareness to our justice system and how badly we need justice reform in this municipality, this province and every province in Canada. We’re very, very angry and upset, and we want justice for her,” he said.

“Tori was a young woman minding their own business, in her own home in a good neighbourhood. This could have been anybody’s daughter.”

Some of her friends said they had just seen her at a wedding the day before.

“All of us were together. We all were dancing and laughing and so we have really good keepsakes of our last day,” Jill Clark said, battling through tears.

“But I think our wedding will always be a reminder of our last day together.”

1:57 Vigil held in Surrey for fatal home invasion victim

More to come