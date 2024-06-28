Whyte hits game-winning field goal to give Lions a 24-21 victory over Elks

Send this page to someone via email

Sean Whyte kicked a 42-yard field goal in the dying seconds as the B.C. Lions battled from behind to defeat the Edmonton Elks 24-21 in a back-and-forth CFL game Thursday night.

Whyte also connected on kicks of 29 and 24 yards to extend his consecutive field goal streak to 27.

Edmonton had tied the game 21-21 on a 52-yard Boris Bede field goal with just over a minute left to play.

Fullback Davie Mackie made up for an earlier fumble by scoring on a one-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter to give the Lions a 19-18 lead. The B.C. drive was aided by an Edmonton pass interference call on the Elks’ five-yard line.

Justin McInnis made a fingertip catch for a two-point convert to make the score 21-18.

The win improved the Lions’ record to 3-1. The Elks, playing just five days after losing in Toronto, dropped to 0-4.

Adams, who completed 27 of 38 passes for 330 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, didn’t show effects of the abdominal injury that caused him to miss practice Tuesday.

The Lions looked poised to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, driving to the Edmonton 10-yard line. Mackie tried to gain some extra yards on a third-and-one gamble but fumbled. Former Lion Loucheiz Purifoy recovered the ball.

The Elks took over on their own four and the following drive was aided by two B.C. roughing penalties.

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the Elks on a nine-play, 106-yard drive, putting them on the doorstep with a seven-yard rush. Backup quarterback Dakota Prukop scored on a one-yard plunge to give Edmonton a 18-13 lead with just over seven minutes remaining.

Bethel-Thompson’s two-point convert attempt was picked off in the end zone by cornerback Garry Peters.

Running back William Stanback also scored for B.C. on a five-yard pass, his first touchdown since joining the Lions as a free agent.

Second-year received Ayden Eberhart had six catches for 78 yards.

B.C. linebacker Patrice Rene had a good night with a knock-down and bone-rattling sack.

The Lions’ offence went a third consecutive game without allowing a sack.

Bethel-Thompson completed 19 of 30 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Slotback Kurleigh Gittens Jr. had a 21-yard touchdown catch for the Elks.

Bede also kicked a 39-yard field goal. Punter Jake Julien added singles of 64 and 55 yards.

A scoreless third quarter began with a good-looking Edmonton drive ending when Lions cornerback Ciante Evans picked off Bethel-Thompson on the B.C. 13-yard line.

The Lions led 13-12 at halftime after a 29-yard Whyte field goal with 10 seconds left. The Lions’ drive was aided by an Edmonton penalty.

B.C. scored the game’s first touchdown midway through the second quarter. Adams put together a drive that featured a 35-yard bomb to Alexander Hollins and 16-yard reception by Ayden Eberhart. Stanback’s touchdown put the Lions ahead 10-4.

The Elks answered with a touchdown set up on a 46-yard catch by wide receiver Dillon Mitchell. Bethel-Thompson found Gittens in the end zone to give Edmonton the one-point lead.

The Elks led 4-3 after the first quarter after the team’s exchanged field goals and Bede kicked a single.

Edmonton’s field goal came after the Lions attempted a 47-yard field goal but the snap was high. The Elks recovered at the 55-yard line.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: The Elks host Ottawa on July 14.

B.C.: The Lions, who play one home game over the next eight weeks, are in Hamilton on July 7.

NOTES: The Elks last defeated the Lions at BC Place on Aug. 19, 2021. …The 36 points Edmonton scored in a 39-36 loss to Toronto last week was the most points by the Elks in a loss since they lost 45-37 to Ottawa on June 25, 2016. … In their previous seven meetings, the Lions outscored the Elks 265-82.