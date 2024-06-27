Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Winnipeg reconsiders community grant cut

By Iris Dyck & Drew Stremick Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 7:06 pm
1 min read
A group holding colourful signs protests in a treed courtyard View image in full screen
Community members and groups rallied ahead of Thursday's City Council meeting, protesting proposed cuts to the Community Grant program. Drew Stremick/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg city council has sent a proposed cut to the Community Grants program back to the executive policy committee after numerous organizations and residents voiced their opposition.

“I’ve heard from organizations I’ve spoken to … in the last 24, 48 hours specifically, that are concerned about the potential impact on their grants if this was to proceed as was originally planned,” Mayor Scott Gillingham told reporters.

“I would like to see executive policy committee find a way to maintain $3.4 million of funding in the envelope for 2025.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The proposed cut would see grant funding reduced to about $1.3 million. Ahead of Thursday’s city council meeting, more than 100 people gathered outside city hall to protest.

The attendees listed creating healthy communities, reducing crime and providing mentors for youth as some of the benefits of the program, arguing it provides a good return on investment.

Story continues below advertisement

Art City artistic director Eddie Ayoub said the cut would “profoundly destabilize” the affected grant recipients. The grant Art City receives accounts for about 15 per cent of its budget, and that’s what allows them to operate.

“The reason that they (grant recipients) have received these community grants in the first place is because they’re reconciling, or at least addressing, a lot of complex issues that the city just didn’t have its own resources to really effectively address,” Ayoub said.

Gillingham moved a motion to send the item back to the executive policy committee, which passed unanimously.

“I think hearing from the organization certainly has made a difference in this case,” Gillingham said.

The next executive policy committee meeting is on July 9.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices