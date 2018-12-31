Art City recovers backup drive filled with memories

After days of searching for a backup drive that disappeared shortly after Christmas, staff at Art City have ended the year on a high note.

The community art studio posted on Facebook a data storage unit that had been stolen during a break-in had been recovered. The digital backup system contained nearly two decades of Art City archives.

“Our relief cannot be overstated,” the post reads. “In a moment of need we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and encouragement from our amazing community.”

Art City put out a public plea Dec. 26 after their Broadway studio was broken into.

The backup drive with more than 15 years worth of photos and log books went missing along with other electronic equipment.

READ MORE: 15 years of history lost: Winnipeg’s Art City searches for missing backup drive

Staff said while the devices could be replaced, the data stored on the backup drive could not.

Art City is a not-for-profit organization in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood offering free programming for children and youth. To learn more about what happens at the art studio click here.

WATCH: Annual Art City parade takes over West Broadway