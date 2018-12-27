15 years of history lost: Winnipeg’s Art City searches for missing backup drive

Christmas ended on an unhappy note for one community art studio in Winnipeg this year.

A backup drive with more than 15 years worth of photos and log books was allegedly stolen from Winnipeg’s Art City just after midnight on Dec. 26, along with equipment used to help Winnipeggers enjoy free art programming.

“The equipment is replaceable,” said Art City office administrator Francesca Carella. “It’s the digital archives that are the history of this centre.”

“Fifteen years of our history got lost in that little device.”

Art City started back in 1998 after internationally renowned artist Wanda Koop saw a need for accessible arts programming in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood.

Since then, the not-for-profit organization’s primary goal has been to provide space and tools for people who want to express themselves creatively, especially children and youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

Art City staff began using digital archives in the 2000s, Carella said. All of the log books — containing notes about art workshops filled out by staff at the end of each day — were on the backup device. Those log books are shown to donors, who support the organization and keep it running.

Carella said Art City is offering a substantial cash reward for the return of the device and will accept it with no questions asked.

“We are hoping they will have compassion for us and bring it back,” Carella said.

Carella said this is the second break-in for Art City, with the last one happening a year and a half ago. Staff members are currently working with police, who are looking into what happened this time.

Art City is located at 616 Broadway. You can also contact the organization by calling 204-775-9856 or going on Facebook or Instagram.